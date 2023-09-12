1 in Georgia wins $50K in Monday’s Powerball drawing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No one won the $522 million jackpot Monday night, but a ticket sold in Georgia won $50,000 for matching four white balls and the red ball.

The winning numbers were 9, 25, 27, 53, 66 and 5.

With no big winner, Wednesday’s jackpot increases to an estimated $550 million, with a cash value of $266 million if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.