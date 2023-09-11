Submit Photos/Videos
What 9/11 means to those too young to remember it firsthand

By Craig Allison
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 22 years since the tragic day of 9/11 changed Americans who saw it unfold from New York to D.C. and the rest of the country.

But what does this mean to those learning about it who weren’t alive to witness it?

Gen Z is now entering the teacher workforce, and some of these educators themselves were too young on Sept. 11, 2011, to remember it firsthand.

Now these people are teaching the next generation about the terrorist attacks that brought down the twin towers of the World Trade Center, damaged the Pentagon and killed everyone on a plane that crashed in Pennsylvania.

On Monday to mark the 22nd anniversary of the attacks, Greenbrier High School held a commemoration ceremony pass on the memory to members of the next generation who hadn’t been born yet in 2001.

The ceremony was among countless ones taking place across the country as the nation marked the anniversary of the attacks.

