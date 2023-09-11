Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say

Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway. (SOURCE: WWBT)
By Samantha McGranahan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Cars in Virginia got a welcome paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.

The Henrico Police Department responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Waller Road for the report of a paint spill on Monday around 10:45 a.m.

Officials said no one was injured.

However, several vehicles and a large span of the roadway along Staples Mill Road have been covered in water-soluble.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is on scene assisting with scene-up.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Staples Mill and Waller roads while they were closed for clean up.

According to authorities, the truck driver hauling the paint has been charged with failure to secure a load.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Head-on crash on I-20 sends 2 people to hospital
Thomson Police Department
1 killed and 1 injured in Thomson shooting incident
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Allendale intersection reopens 22 hours after tanker crash, spill
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
New details released on death investigation of 3-year-old girl
Tunnel to Towers 5K run on Saturday
‘We made a promise’: AU, Augusta remember 9/11 victims

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy juggles a government shutdown and a Biden impeachment inquiry as the House returns for fall
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Trump...
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case
This is an AED machine that can analyze the heart's rhythm and send electrical shocks or...
Family advocates for CPR training, AEDs in schools after sudden cardiac arrest
Some South Carolinians believe public charter schools have become too dominant – while others...
Leveling the field in high school sports
American caver Mark Dickey was rescued and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill