In solemn tribute, Fort Gordon marks anniversary of 9/11

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Soldiers gathered at Fort Gordon on Monday morning to solemnly mark 22 years since the 9/11 attacks.

The observance included a 9.11K run/walk in remembrance of the lives lost during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

A ceremony followed the run, including a color guard, speeches a wreath and taps.

The ceremony was among countless ones taking place across the country as the nation marked the anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon and crash of a plane in Pennsylvania.

Fort Gordon held a ceremony to mark 22 years since the 9/11 attacks. (WRDW/WAGT)

