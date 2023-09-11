Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Opponents to submit petition demanding ballot question on Atlanta police training center

A group called "Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition" prepares to deliver a petition to Atlanta...
A group called "Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition" prepares to deliver a petition to Atlanta leaders urging a citywide vote on whether to build a public safety training center.(Atlanta News First)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Opponents of Atlanta’s future public safety training center are planning to submit a petition Monday featuring more than 108,000 signatures in an attempt to force city leaders to let voters decide whether the plan should move forward.

A group that calls itself “The Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition” has planned a news conference at 10 a.m. followed by the delivery of the signatures.

RELATED: The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center | A timeline of violence, controversy

The delivery will happen ahead of a timeline an appeals court had imposed.

City officials must then verify that at least 58,223 of the signatures are from registered Atlanta voters.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Five protestors were arrested after chaining themselves to construction equipment used to build...
Protestors who chained themselves to police training center construction equipment released from jail, records show
Opponents of the new Public Safety Training Center clashed with deputies outside the Fulton...
Judge rules in favor of ‘Cop City’ opponents; protestors clash with Fulton law enforcement
Several protestors showed up Thursday at the site of Atlanta's future Public Safety Training...
APD: 5 arrested after protesters chain themselves to equipment at public safety training center

Most Read

Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Head-on crash on I-20 sends 2 people to hospital
Thomson Police Department
1 dead and 1 injured in Thomson shooting incident
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Allendale intersection reopens 22 hours after tanker crash, spill
Tunnel to Towers 5K run on Saturday
‘We made a promise’: AU, Augusta remember 9/11 victims
Domonique Murray
Mother indicted on murder charge over toddler’s drowning

Latest News

Who’s hiring? Job fairs and recruiting across the CSRA
Get into the Mix: Join Cliff Bennett and Zayna Haliburton every weekday morning at 9 a.m. on...
[FULL] Morning Mix
Shepeard Community Blood Center hosts Donation Domination Blood Drive
CSRA embarks on a border blood donation competition
Georgia and South Carolina compete off the field