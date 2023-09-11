‘My calling to serve’: Veterans share how 9/11 changed service for them

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the wake of the terrorist attacks on the United States, the country began the war on terror.

Soldiers were sent to the Middle East and a generation of young adults were inspired to join the armed forces.

“We were quiet for literally, it felt like hours, but it probably was about five or 10 minutes,” said Desmond Byrd, military veteran. “So everyone was just in shock and disbelief.”

Byrd was 16 years old on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I had hopes and dreams of following in my father’s footsteps at the time of being a barber and cutting hair and owning my own shop and salon just like he does,” said Byrd.

One dark day in America changed his life forever.

“I knew that it was my calling to serve my country,” said Byrd.

It was a call he and nearly 200,000 Americans answered.

Will Martin, military veteran, said: “When you join the military, you know of course, you might go to war, you take an oath, but now it was a reality.”

Martin was already serving in the National Guard on Sept. 11, 2001.

“We got called into the armory for the National Guard and one of the sergeants there was actually greeting all of us as we came up to the door and shaking her hand and said, ‘Are you ready to go to war?’” said Martin.

It was a question that would soon change so many lives.

“It kind of instilled a sense of urgency of how do we start preparing to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Martin.

It also motivates those who fought to make sure no one forgets.

Byrd said: “I knew right then in there that it was the right decision, regardless of the outcome. And regardless of the sacrifice, I felt that it was my responsibility to do my part to fight for my country and my family.”

