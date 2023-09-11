Submit Photos/Videos
Lane closures planned tonight on I-20 near state line

I-20 just within South Carolina
I-20 just within South Carolina(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation says there will be overnight lane closures on I-20 at the state line as part of ongoing construction work on the Savannah River bridge project. 

Beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, lane closures will occur on eastbound and westbound I-20 from mile marker 200 in Georgia through mile marker 1 in South Carolina.

The westbound and eastbound left lanes will be closed for barrier wall repair and installation of equipment for construction access. Shoulders may be affected by the closure.

All work is scheduled to be completed by 6 a.m. Tuesday morning if there are no delays. 

Drivers should expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone. 

For additional project information, visit https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

