‘Donation Domination’ to put CSRA on a border blood donation competition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The battle between football fans is also happening off the field with Shepeard Community Blood Center’s Donation Domination blood drive.

The blood drive will take place Monday, September 11 through Friday, September 15.

Each donor will get the chance to put a point towards Georgia or South Carolina, creating a chance for either team to also win off the field.

“Blood centers across the country are now in a habitual shortage, we’re always just on a day or two supply of blood. Unfortunately, routinely, we cannot fill hospital orders to our local hospital. So we’re doing everything we can all the time to really remind people and bring attention to donating blood,” said Benjamin Prijatel, CEO of Shepeard Blood Center.

They are hoping their fans bring the same energy for their team towards giving back.

“You can show that your fans are the most passionate and you guys are really ready for the game this week,” said Prijatel.

With the big game coming up, its important to remember to donate blood.

“When there’s big events, or in summertime, people don’t come out to donate blood as much, because they’ve got other things going on and with a big game this week, that’s another one of those things that sometimes can interfere with people’s priorities to donate blood,” he said.

They are hoping to see a big crowd.

“The blood from this event is going to you know, of course all stay right here in our area. We support you know, Wellstar, we support Piedmont, we support Aiken Regional. So we’re, you know, the reason we’re doing this is so that we have blood here for our community for those who need it, and it’s available,” Prijatel said.

You never know who your donation could help.

“I think it’s a great way for at least our youth to learn the impact of their actions on the community, I mean, since you can start donating blood at 16. You can have kids coming from high school and start to realize what a difference that can make in our community,” said Shivum Lal, a donor.

Points will be tallied at the end of each day and posted on Facebook. The winner will be announced Friday night.

