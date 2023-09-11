Aiken County deputies investigate death of 3-year-old in Jackson

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old in Jackson.

On Sunday around 9:31 p.m., deputies responded to Ellen Drive off Durham Road.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is assisting this investigation with determining the manner and cause of death, the sheriff’s office says.

Neighbors reported seeing a large law enforcement presence in the area.

We’ve reached out to the coroner’s office for more information.

