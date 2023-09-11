Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County deputies investigate death of 3-year-old in Jackson

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old in Jackson.

On Sunday around 9:31 p.m., deputies responded to Ellen Drive off Durham Road.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is assisting this investigation with determining the manner and cause of death, the sheriff’s office says.

MORE | 1 man injured in shooting on Kindling Drive in Augusta

Neighbors reported seeing a large law enforcement presence in the area.

We’ve reached out to the coroner’s office for more information.

