Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today will be another partly cloudy and seasonably warm day with a stray shower or storm possible during the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with light winds from the south at 2 to 4 mph.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week ahead of the next cold front that will deliver a taste of fall toward the end of the week. A few afternoon and evening storms are possible on Tuesday with enough sunshine to warm highs to around 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be another warm day, but there could be a few showers and thunderstorms along a cold front as it passes through the area. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s, then a shot of crisp fall air moves in Wednesday night lasting through the weekend.

The coolest weather since back in the spring moves in Thursday through Saturday with lows dipping into the middle and upper 50s Friday/Saturday night and afternoon highs only in the lower to middle 80s Thursday through the weekend.

In the tropics, we are still keeping a close watch on Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic. As of Monday morning, Lee was still a category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph. Lee was located just east of the Turks and Caicos. The storm is expected to continue along this path for another couple of days, then curve north toward the island of Bermuda by midweek.

9/10/2023 Sunday AM Weather Update

