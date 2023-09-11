Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stray shower or storm is possible through this evening. Skies will clear out overnight with muggy lows near 70 by daybreak Tuesday. Winds will be mostly calm overnight. Don’t miss an opportunity too see the ISS tonight starting at 8:53 PM.

ISS will pass over the CSRA tonight starting at 8:53 PM in the southwest sky and exit out of the southeast sky at 8:56 PM. (WRDW)

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week ahead of the next cold front that will deliver a taste of fall toward the end of the week. A few afternoon and evening storms are possible on Tuesday with enough sunshine to warm highs to around 90 degrees. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be another warm day, but a cold front will push through during the day that could set off a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s, then a shot of drier air moves in Wednesday night lasting through the weekend. Winds will switch out of the north-northwest 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s Thursday morning. Afternoon highs Thursday will be cooler than average in the low to mid-80s under partly cloudy skies.

Morning lows will feel great Friday morning near 60. Highs will remain below average Friday in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will stay mostly sunny during the day.

Weekend mornings will feel almost “fall-like” down in the mid mid to upper 50s! Staying mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the mid-80s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Stay up to date with the WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.