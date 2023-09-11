Cops seek info on car that may be linked to Wrens killing

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released a photo of a vehicle they believe may be linked to the shooting death of a 19-year-old a couple of weeks ago.

Someone shot and killed Khia Shields around 1 a.m. Aug. 26, less than two weeks after her 19th birthday.

The GBI says she was inside her house on Washington Street when shots were fired from outside.

On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 7 Field Office said they’re seeking tips from the public about the shooting.

The agencies released photos of a dark vehicle, saying the occupants are wanted for questioning.

According to the Jefferson County deputy coroner, 19-year-old Khia Shields has been killed in an overnight shooting. (WRDW)

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 478-625-7538, the GBI Region 7 field office at 706- 595-2575 or the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477

Authorities previously said there’s a reward for up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.