Cops seek info on car that may be linked to Wrens killing

By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released a photo of a vehicle they believe may be linked to the shooting death of a 19-year-old a couple of weeks ago.

Someone shot and killed Khia Shields around 1 a.m. Aug. 26, less than two weeks after her 19th birthday.

The GBI says she was inside her house on Washington Street when shots were fired from outside.

EARLIER | ‘We’ll hurt forever’: Family of 19-year-old murder victim gathers

On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 7 Field Office said they’re seeking tips from the public about the shooting.

The agencies released photos of a dark vehicle, saying the occupants are wanted for questioning.

According to the Jefferson County deputy coroner, 19-year-old Khia Shields has been killed in an overnight shooting.(WRDW)

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 478-625-7538, the GBI Region 7 field office at 706- 595-2575 or the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477

Authorities previously said there’s a reward for up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

