Columbia County rescuers climb stairs to remember toll of 9/11

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was 22 years ago that America changed forever on 9/11, and Columbia County firefighters on Monday paid tribute to the civilians and first responders who died in the terrorist attacks.

On Sept. 11, 2001, many of us walked out of our homes not knowing what was coming starting at 8:14. We were worried about everyday life and forgetting about those who make this country what it is.

Then time stopped and our country needed every single citizen at one time.

Columbia County Fire Rescue on Monday walked the community through a timeline of that day.

From the last call to the ringing of the bell, to the closing prayer, the ceremony gave the community an emotional and visual representation of what this day was like 22 years ago.

It included a stair climb, representing the journey New York first responders took up the thousands of steps in an effort to reach those trapped on the upper floors of the World Trade Center towers that burned after terrorists crashed fuel-filled planed into them.

Many firefighters died in those stairwells when the damaged towers collapsed.

Organizers say the Columbia County memorial stair climb is a way to never forget one of the most tragic days in American history and to honor the 343 New York firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11.

This flag was raised as part of Columbia County firefighters' observance of the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (WRDW/WAGT)

The Columbia County firefighters climbed 55 flights of stairs to represent the stairs in the World Trade Center towers.

The Columbia County ceremony was a reminder of the respect people in this country had for each other when the shaken nation came together in patriotism and pain.

How we came together in a time of need – when nothing else mattered but making sure our family, friends and neighbors were OK.

