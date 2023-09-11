Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

American Red Cross declares national blood shortage

The American Red Cross said supplies of donated blood are “critically low.”
The American Red Cross said supplies of donated blood are “critically low.”(Source: American Red Cross via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The American Red Cross is asking Americans to roll up their sleeves.

The nonprofit organization that supplies about 40% of U.S. blood and blood components is facing a shortage.

The Red Cross says distribution to hospitals and medical centers is far outpacing donations being made.

Supply levels have fallen nearly 25% since early August because of a drop in donations and back-to-back months of climate-driven disasters.

Emergency supplies of donated blood are described as “critically low.”

The Red Cross needs to collect about 12,500 donations each day to meet patients’ needs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Head-on crash on I-20 sends 2 people to hospital
Thomson Police Department
1 killed and 1 injured in Thomson shooting incident
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Allendale intersection reopens 22 hours after tanker crash, spill
Tunnel to Towers 5K run on Saturday
‘We made a promise’: AU, Augusta remember 9/11 victims
Domonique Murray
Mother indicted on murder charge over toddler’s drowning

Latest News

No injuries reported following a reported explosion in Colorado Springs.
Flames seen shooting out of manholes as fire burns underneath downtown streets in Colorado Springs
A model X-Wing used in the original "Star Wars" movie is up for auction.
Long-lost ‘Star Wars’ X-Wing model from original movie up for auction
A group called "Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition" delivers a petition to Atlanta leaders urging...
City: Petition signatures on future Atlanta public safety training center turned in past original deadline
The moment of silence at 9:37 a.m. marks the time hijacked Flight 77 struck the Pentagon 22...
Moment of silence held during 9/11 ceremony