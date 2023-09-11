3 CSRA counties now qualify for Idalia cleanup assistance

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Three counties in the CSRA are now eligible for federal funding to help with cleanup from Hurricane Idalia.

Emanuel, Jenkins and Screven counties have been added to the list along with Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bullock, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Echols, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Pierce, Tattnall, Thomas, Tift, Ware and Wayne counties.

Governments and electric cooperatives in the counties will be eligible for federal aid to pay for debris cleanup and the cost of emergency workers, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency said in a statement over the weekend.

The storm made landfall on Aug. 30 with 125 mph winds in Florida’s remote Big Bend region before moving north into Georgia.

Only three counties have been declared eligible for assistance to individuals: Cook, Glynn and Lowndes.

The latest approval by the Federal Emergency Management Agency brings the number of counties now eligible for assistance to 28. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp requested aid for 30.

