1 man injured in shooting on Kindling Drive in Augusta

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies say that one man was transported to the hospital after a Monday morning shooting in Augusta.

Around 6:56 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3500 block of Kindling Drive for shots fired.

MORE | Hunt for attempted-murder suspect called off in Aiken County

Deputies found an adult male with at least one gunshot wound.

Officials did not release information on any suspects.

