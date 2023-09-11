1 man injured in shooting on Kindling Drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies say that one man was transported to the hospital after a Monday morning shooting in Augusta.

Around 6:56 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3500 block of Kindling Drive for shots fired.

Deputies found an adult male with at least one gunshot wound.

Officials did not release information on any suspects.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.