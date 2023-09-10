Submit Photos/Videos
Tanker accident results in fire, shuts down intersection near Allendale

By Craig Allison
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of SC-125 and SC-3 due to an accident that resulted in a fire.

At 6:36 p.m., troopers say they received a call about an accident at the intersection of SC-125 (Augusta Highway) and SC-3 (River Road) that resulted in a fire.

They say a tanker traveling on SC-125 crashed into a truck with a camper driving on SC-3, which then resulted in an accident that caused the tanker to start a fire.

While there are no known injuries as of now, the highway patrol says the intersection is still shut down as crews are still working on the scene.

News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

