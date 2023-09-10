Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. State University briefly placed on lockdown after reports of shots fired

Students at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg were placed on a campus-wide lockdown...
Students at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg were placed on a campus-wide lockdown for a short period last night after reports of shots fired in the area.(Live 5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Students at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg were placed on a campus-wide lockdown for a short period last night after reports of shots fired in the area.

The campus lockdown lasted a little more than 30 minutes, from around midnight to 12:26 Sunday.

An alert sent out to students mentioned reports of shots fired near Goff Avenue, which is within a mile of the university.

A spokesperson for the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says they had no reports of any incidents in that area overnight.

