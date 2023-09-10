Head-on collision along I-20 westbound sends two people to hospital

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County investigators say two people are injured after a wrong way driver hit a semi-truck head-on, early Sunday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., traffic was at a standstill as deputies worked the accident on I-20 westbound near mile marker 188.

An investigation revealed the pickup truck, driven by Maria Acosta, was driving the wrong way on the interstate when the driver of a semi-truck, Adam Crooks, noticed Acosta’s truck coming towards him.

Deputies say he was unable to avoid her vehicle, causing both vehicles to collide. That sent the semi-truck into the median, hitting a barrier cable.

Investigators say the pickup truck was forced backwards, coming to rest upright in the ditch on the north shoulder of I-20.

According to an incident report, Acosta and her passenger, Fulgencio Cruz, had to be extricated from the pickup truck and were taken to Doctors Hospital for injuries.

The report shows that Crooks, the driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Investigators say Acosta admitted to drinking margaritas earlier in the night and toxicology was obtained.

Cruz was last listed in critical condition. Charges on Acosta are pending the conclusion of the investigation.

