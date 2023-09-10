Death investigation underway after Thomson man was found shot

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A death investigation is underway after a Thomson man was found shot Saturday night, and later died.

On September 9 around 11:00 p.m., the Thomson Police Department got a call about a man shot on the 800 block of A Street, according to McDuffie County Coroner Paul Johnson.

He says that upon arrival, deputies found the man, and Coroner Johnson declared him dead at 11:39 p.m.

The man was been identified as 32-year-old Steveance Tate of Thomson, Ga., and has been taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

While this case is still under investigation by the Thomson Police Department, McDuffie County Coroner’s Office, and the GBI, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.