Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a rainy start Sunday, we can expect a partly sunny and dry through at least early afternoon. A few isolated thundershowers will return after 2 P.M. that will last into Sunday evening. Highs will be seasonably warm in the upper 80s with a light wind from the southeast at 2 to 5 mph.

After a few hit or miss showers Sunday evening, we can expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows seasonably mild in the middle to upper 60s. Winds will be calm.

Monday will be another partly sunny and seasonably warm day with a stray shower or storm possible during the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with light winds from the south at 2 to 4 mph.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week ahead of the next cold front that will deliver a taste of fall toward the end of the week. A few afternoon and evening storms are possible Tuesday with enough sunshine to warm highs to around 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be another warm day, but there could a few showers and thunderstorms along the front as it passes through the area. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s, then a shot of crisp fall air moves in Wednesday night lasting through the weekend.

The coolest weather since back in the spring moves in Thursday through Saturday with lows dipping into the middle 50s Thursday and Friday night and afternoon highs only in the lower to middle 80s.

In the tropics, we are still keeping a close watch on Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic. As of Sunday morning, Lee was still a category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 105 mph. Lee was located about 1,500 east-southeast of Augusta and moving west to northwest at 9 mph. The storm is expected to continue along this path for another couple of days, then curve north toward the island of Bermuda by midweek.

Stay up to date with the WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

9/10/2023 Sunday AM Weather Update

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.