Investigation underway after body found in Emanuel County

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are asking for help after a body was found, Tuesday, September 5.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Johnson Gay Road outside of Garfield around 7 p.m.

Investigators say a local landowner discovered a body in a clear cut.

After an assessment of the scene and a brief discussion between Sheriff Jeffrey Brewer and investigators, it was decided to call in the GBI.

Agents with the GBI-Eastman Office responded and processed the scene. The body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for identification and cause of death.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, call the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at 478-237-7526 or the GBI-Eastman Office at 478-374-6988.

