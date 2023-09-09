Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Hunt for attempted-murder suspect called off in Aiken County

By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For part of Friday, authorities worked to serve a warrant on a suspect in an attempted murder before ultimately learning he wasn’t in the area.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in trying to serve the warrant on Thomas Durand Jackson, 37, who was thought to be living at a home in the 1100 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road.

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement scene around 11 a.m. Friday, and authorities searched for some time for the man who was considered armed and dangerous.

Ultimately, the operation ended after deputies learned from the Marshals Service that Jackson wasn’t in the area.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Name released for 63-year-old shot dead in Augusta
This was the scene on Fleming Street in Wrens after a deputy was involved in a shooting on...
Suspect shot, killed by Jefferson County deputy in Wrens
Robert Allen body-cam photo.
I-TEAM: Burke County DUI case disappears after sheriff steps in
Maj. Cecile Williams
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student
Hail peppered the News 12 putting green on the afternoon of Sept. 7 , 2023.
Storm blows through region, bringing down hail, trees

Latest News

Under the Lights Ga. scoreboard: Jim Hudson Cadilac
Burke County 29, Evans 14; Lakeside 14, Greenbrier 10; Bethlehem 42, Augusta Christian 9; Augusta Prep 16, Piedmont 14
Evans High School football
Game of the Week: Burke County extends winning streak against Evans
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
Coroner IDs suspect in deputy-involved shootout on I-526
This is among the damage Idalia left behind in Valdosta.
How Ga., S.C. hurricane victims are getting some help