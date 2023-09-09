Hunt for attempted-murder suspect called off in Aiken County

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For part of Friday, authorities worked to serve a warrant on a suspect in an attempted murder before ultimately learning he wasn’t in the area.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in trying to serve the warrant on Thomas Durand Jackson, 37, who was thought to be living at a home in the 1100 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road.

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement scene around 11 a.m. Friday, and authorities searched for some time for the man who was considered armed and dangerous.

Ultimately, the operation ended after deputies learned from the Marshals Service that Jackson wasn’t in the area.

