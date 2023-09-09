Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

How Ga., S.C. hurricane victims are getting some help

Idalia left a mark in parts of Georgia and Sout Carolina, but help is available to those who were affected.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - President Joe Biden on Friday declared a major disaster in the parts of Georgia hit hardest by hurricane Idalia last week.

The action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties.

MORE | Georgia struggles with shortage of medical examiners

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Meanwhile across the Savannah River, the South Carolina Department of Revenue extended the filing deadline for those who requested an extension on their 2022 Individual Income Tax returns to Feb. 15, 2024.

This tax relief follows the IRS’s decision to postpone its filing deadline for South Carolina taxpayers due to the effects of the storm.

MORE | Looking at ways to make South Carolina better for kids, families

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Name released for 63-year-old shot dead in Augusta
This was the scene on Fleming Street in Wrens after a deputy was involved in a shooting on...
Suspect shot, killed by Jefferson County deputy in Wrens
Robert Allen body-cam photo.
I-TEAM: Burke County DUI case disappears after sheriff steps in
Maj. Cecile Williams
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student
Hail peppered the News 12 putting green on the afternoon of Sept. 7 , 2023.
Storm blows through region, bringing down hail, trees

Latest News

Looking at ways to make South Carolina better for kids, families
Medical Examiners needed in the GBI Crime lab
Georgia struggles with shortage of medical examiners
Idalia left a mark in parts of Georgia and Sout Carolina, but help is available to those who...
How Ga., S.C. hurricane victims are getting some help
Evans High School football
Game of the Week: Evans seeks redemption against Burke County