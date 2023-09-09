How Ga., S.C. hurricane victims are getting some help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - President Joe Biden on Friday declared a major disaster in the parts of Georgia hit hardest by hurricane Idalia last week.

The action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Meanwhile across the Savannah River, the South Carolina Department of Revenue extended the filing deadline for those who requested an extension on their 2022 Individual Income Tax returns to Feb. 15, 2024.

This tax relief follows the IRS’s decision to postpone its filing deadline for South Carolina taxpayers due to the effects of the storm.

