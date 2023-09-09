Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia struggles with shortage of medical examiners

A nationwide shortage of medical examiners is leaving Georgia families without answers.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A nationwide shortage of medical examiners is leaving Georgia families without answers because their loved ones’ cause of death is still not known.

Rachel Geller, associate medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, is hoping for answers.

Everyone is going to die. And to the dead, we owe the truth, she says.

It’s hard to do when you don’t have enough workers. The GBI forensic team is slotted for 18 positions, but there are eight vacancies.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The shortage is blamed for a backlog of cases in the state’s crime labs.

There are roughly 750 board-certified forensic pathologists in the country, but the National Association of Medical Examiners feels a need for that number to double.

Roughly 40 medical students in the U.S. get board-certified each year.

The GBI is trying to attract students while they’re in school.

Students like Emory medical student Blake Behrman.

“The school is long and you go through many years of schooling and you achieve a lot of debt,” Behrman said.

MORE | Officers hunt attempted-murder suspect in Aiken County

This year, the Georgia General Assembly created the student loan repayment program for medical examiners.

If you sign on to work for the GBI- the department will help to erase up to $120,000 over a five-year period.

Behrman is hoping to fill one of the open positions in 2025, along with some of his classmates.

In addition to the debt payoff incentive, the starting salary is $250,000.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Name released for 63-year-old shot dead in Augusta
This was the scene on Fleming Street in Wrens after a deputy was involved in a shooting on...
Suspect shot, killed by Jefferson County deputy in Wrens
Robert Allen body-cam photo.
I-TEAM: Burke County DUI case disappears after sheriff steps in
Maj. Cecile Williams
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student
Hail peppered the News 12 putting green on the afternoon of Sept. 7 , 2023.
Storm blows through region, bringing down hail, trees

Latest News

This is among the damage Idalia left behind in Valdosta.
How Ga., S.C. hurricane victims are getting some help
Looking at ways to make South Carolina better for kids, families
Idalia left a mark in parts of Georgia and Sout Carolina, but help is available to those who...
How Ga., S.C. hurricane victims are getting some help
Evans High School football
Game of the Week: Evans seeks redemption against Burke County