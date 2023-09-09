Submit Photos/Videos
Game of the Week: Evans seeks redemption against Burke County

Evans High School football
Evans High School football(WRDW/WAGT)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Under the Lights Game of the Week for Week 4 is like none other: the Evans Knights hosting the Burke County Bears.

Maybe the best part of about this game is that you get to see the strengths of some of our different classes here.

And from talking to some of the players, it gives them a chance to create some identity when they go back to going against their regular season opponents.

Going into the game, the Evans players had been studying their opponents all week long.

And that’s tough because Burke County is constantly switching it up on offense, requiring the Knights to be on their toes.

Last year, Burke County beat Evans 50-14.

Going into this year’s game, the Knights felt this was the most solid team this program has seen in recent years.

“It’s a big game and it being like an area game, I think really like brings more intensity to it being that we’re both from the CSRA and they have a high ranking in 4A so, its a chance for us to make a statement this season,” said Tyler Perry, senior wide receiver and linebacker at Evans.

Stephen Heard, senior offensive lineman, said: “We just looked at how fast their linebackers really are and they have a pretty good defense and we feel that if we just get them blocked and we’ll be, we’re gonna be, moving the ball up and down the field.”

