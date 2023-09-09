Submit Photos/Videos
Game of the Week: Burke County extends winning streak against Evans

Evans High School football
Evans High School football(WRDW/WAGT)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Georgia high school football scores
South Carolina high school football scores

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After falling to Burke County High last year, the Evans Knights studied hard all week to pass the test this year on the football field.

They didn’t make it, with the Bears prevailing again with a 29-14 victory.

It was an Under the Lights Game of the Week like none other with Evans hosting the Bears.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Going into the game, the Evans players had been studying their opponents all week long.

And that’s tough because Burke County is constantly switching it up on offense, requiring the Knights to be on their toes.

Last year, Burke County beat Evans 50-14.

Going into this year’s game, the Knights felt this was the most solid team this program has seen in recent years.

“It’s a big game and it being like an area game, I think really like brings more intensity to it being that we’re both from the CSRA and they have a high ranking in 4A so, its a chance for us to make a statement this season,” said Tyler Perry, senior wide receiver and linebacker at Evans.

Stephen Heard, senior offensive lineman, said: “We just looked at how fast their linebackers really are and they have a pretty good defense and we feel that if we just get them blocked and we’ll be, we’re gonna be, moving the ball up and down the field.”

Maybe next year.

