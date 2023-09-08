Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What’s at stake as Hephzibah faces off against Tattnall County

By Daniel Booth
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Georgia high school football scores
South Carolina high school football scores

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Like most high school football teams, the Hephzibah Rebels are still getting their feet under them.

But two things were clear going into Friday night’s game against Tattnall County:

They love playing with an edge and they play a physical style of football that most other teams can’t match.

One of the players who helps them do that is senior running back and linebacker Telly Johnson.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

No. 45 brings it on both sides of the ball every time the Rebels suit up, causing nightmares for opposing teams.

“First play of the game like, if you get a good hit, you start off the game. Like, kickoff is matters really the most, because if you get a good hit on kickoff they get bad field position and you start from there,” Johnson said.

Head coach Daniel Dorsey said:

“Offensively, he’s always a threat to break it and take it to the house. Defensively, when he’s locked in and he knows what’s coming, you know, the other team better be prepared, because he’s going to bring everything that he has.”

Hephzibah went into the game looking to improve to three and one.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Name released for 63-year-old shot dead in Augusta
This was the scene on Fleming Street in Wrens after a deputy was involved in a shooting on...
Suspect shot, killed by Jefferson County deputy in Wrens
Robert Allen body-cam photo.
I-TEAM: Burke County DUI case disappears after sheriff steps in
Maj. Cecile Williams
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student
Hail peppered the News 12 putting green on the afternoon of Sept. 7 , 2023.
Storm blows through region, bringing down hail, trees

Latest News

ARC football
‘We’re going to play Se’vonn strong’: ARC remembers fallen player
Mark Boiter, Harlem football coach
Interview with Mark Boiter, Harlem football coach
Glenn Hills tops Josey for first win of the football season
Week 3 Under the Lights: Plays of the Week