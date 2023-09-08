What’s at stake as Hephzibah faces off against Tattnall County

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Like most high school football teams, the Hephzibah Rebels are still getting their feet under them.

But two things were clear going into Friday night’s game against Tattnall County:

They love playing with an edge and they play a physical style of football that most other teams can’t match.

One of the players who helps them do that is senior running back and linebacker Telly Johnson.

No. 45 brings it on both sides of the ball every time the Rebels suit up, causing nightmares for opposing teams.

“First play of the game like, if you get a good hit, you start off the game. Like, kickoff is matters really the most, because if you get a good hit on kickoff they get bad field position and you start from there,” Johnson said.

Head coach Daniel Dorsey said:

“Offensively, he’s always a threat to break it and take it to the house. Defensively, when he’s locked in and he knows what’s coming, you know, the other team better be prepared, because he’s going to bring everything that he has.”

Hephzibah went into the game looking to improve to three and one.

