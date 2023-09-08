Submit Photos/Videos
VA to host suicide prevention events throughout September

VA to host workshop on suicide prevention
VA to host workshop on suicide prevention(WRDW)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - September is suicide prevention month, and the VA is holding events out in the community throughout the month.

Representatives with the VA say they will be holding information tables and giving away gun locks.

According to the suicide prevention program manager, 70% of veteran suicides are with a gun, and the suicide rate for veterans is 1.5 times more than the national average.

Their goal is to reach as many people as possible inside and outside of the walls of the VA.

MORE EVENTS:

  • Suicide Awareness and Prevention Workshop: 10 to 11 a.m., Sep. 22, in its Uptown campus auditorium (3B-111) at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta.
  • Awareness Tables and Gunlock Giveaways: Sept. 7 at the Aiken VA clinic, 951 Millbrook Avenue; Sept. 8 at the downtown Augusta campus, 950 15th Street; Sept. 15 at the Statesboro VA Clinic, 658 Northside Drive; and Sept. 28 at the Athens VA Clinic, 9249 Highway 29 North.
  • AU Wellness Fairs: Sept. 13 Health Sciences campus; Sept. 20 Summerville campus.
  • Augusta Tech Resource Fairs: Sept. 11 Grovetown campus; Sept. 14 Augusta campus.
  • Aiken County Coalition to Prevent Suicide Summit: Sept. 7 at the Aiken County Government Center
  • Augusta Out of the Darkness Walk: 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 17 at Pendleton King Park.

