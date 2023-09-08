VA to host suicide prevention events throughout September

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - September is suicide prevention month, and the VA is holding events out in the community throughout the month.

Representatives with the VA say they will be holding information tables and giving away gun locks.

According to the suicide prevention program manager, 70% of veteran suicides are with a gun, and the suicide rate for veterans is 1.5 times more than the national average.

Their goal is to reach as many people as possible inside and outside of the walls of the VA.

MORE EVENTS:

Suicide Awareness and Prevention Workshop: 10 to 11 a.m., Sep. 22, in its Uptown campus auditorium (3B-111) at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta.

Awareness Tables and Gunlock Giveaways : Sept. 7 at the Aiken VA clinic, 951 Millbrook Avenue; Sept. 8 at the downtown Augusta campus, 950 15th Street; Sept. 15 at the Statesboro VA Clinic, 658 Northside Drive; and Sept. 28 at the Athens VA Clinic, 9249 Highway 29 North.

AU Wellness Fairs: Sept. 13 Health Sciences campus; Sept. 20 Summerville campus.

Augusta Tech Resource Fairs : Sept. 11 Grovetown campus; Sept. 14 Augusta campus.

Aiken County Coalition to Prevent Suicide Summit : Sept. 7 at the Aiken County Government Center

Augusta Out of the Darkness Walk: 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 17 at Pendleton King Park.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.