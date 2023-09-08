Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Officials search for attempted murder suspect wanted in Aiken County

By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United States Marshals Service is assisting the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in serving a warrant on an attempted murder suspect.

Investigators received information that Thomas Durand Jackson, 37, was living at a home on the 1100 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road.

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement scene around 11 a.m. Dozens of law enforcement responded to the home on Friday.

MORE | Suspects charged in Orangeburg Co. deadly Easter shooting

Officials are still searching the area for Jackson around noon. He is considered armed and dangerous, officials say.

Jackson also has a charge for possession of a firearm during a violent crime on file.

The Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is also on the scene.

If you have any information on Jackson, call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Fleming Street in Wrens after a deputy was involved in a shooting on...
Suspect shot, killed by Jefferson County deputy in Wrens
Crime scene tape
Shooting leaves 1 person dead in Augusta
Maj. Cecile Williams
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student
Robert Allen body-cam photo.
I-TEAM: Burke County DUI case disappears after sheriff steps in
Hail peppered the News 12 putting green on the afternoon of Sept. 7 , 2023.
Storm blows through region, bringing down hail, trees

Latest News

Man charged after hit-and-run kills 21-year-old pedestrian in Augusta
Search for attempted murder suspect wanted in Aiken County
Missing teenagers sought in Richmond, Burke counties
Johnathan Darnel Brown, 34.
Man charged after hit-and-run kills 21-year-old pedestrian in Augusta