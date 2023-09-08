Officials search for attempted murder suspect wanted in Aiken County

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United States Marshals Service is assisting the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in serving a warrant on an attempted murder suspect.

Investigators received information that Thomas Durand Jackson, 37, was living at a home on the 1100 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road.

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement scene around 11 a.m. Dozens of law enforcement responded to the home on Friday.

Officials are still searching the area for Jackson around noon. He is considered armed and dangerous, officials say.

Jackson also has a charge for possession of a firearm during a violent crime on file.

The Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is also on the scene.

If you have any information on Jackson, call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

