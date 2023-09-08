Over-the-counter Narcan will save lives, CSRA advocates say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A drug that can reverse and opioid overdose is now available without a prescription .

Narcan is a nasal spray version of naloxone, and it is now for sale online or in-store at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS. Emergent BioSolutions makes Narcan and suggests a retail price of about $45 for a carton of two doses.

Almost every state already allows pharmacists to provide the medication without a prescription. Because of its approval by the Food and Drug Administration in March, it can go on shelves and online.

HOW TO GET HELP:

You can pick up a free box of Narcan at the Community Ministry of North Augusta located at 531 Belvedere Clearwater Road. You can also get a free box at the Aiken Center located at 1105 Gregg Highway in Aiken.

Another FDA-approved nasal naloxone called Revive is scheduled to go on sale over the counter in July. A two-pack of it is set to sell for $36.

Locally, advocates are saying this rollout could be a game-changer. The people at Community Ministry of North Augusta say more access can save more lives. Elia Drake works as a peer specialist for the Aiken Center and for Savannah River Rock.

For more than two years, Drake has worked getting people struggling with addiction in our community into recovery. She’s done this because she has fought her own battle for about two decades.

“Today I sit with a little over six years of continuous sobriety. But it took me about 20 years to get there,” says Drake.

She says she knows the struggles that come with the recovery process and explains why access to Narcan is so important.

“I get to share my story with the community. As someone who lived in active use for years, I am someone who has overdosed twice. Narcan has saved my life. So I will always advocate for its availability in the community,” says Drake. “I wouldn’t be here able to give back to my community today if Narcan hadn’t been administered to me,” she adds.

Community facilities say Narcan is not just for people going through recovery or struggling with addiction.

“This is this is for the good Samaritans. This is for the loved ones who take care of someone who might be struggling with a substance use disorder or are taking care of someone who might be older and misuse their medication or have been on pain management medications for an accident or something and might have small children in the home,” says Drake.

As the number of opioid overdoses continue to rise in the both Georgia and South Carolina, Drake says they’re working to get Narcan into the hands of everyone in the community.

“This is this is something that impacts us as a community and it’s going to take a community to solve it,” says Drake.

