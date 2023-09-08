One-Tank Trips: Have some big fun with small trains

TAYLORS, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s like there are ten whole cities inside this train station.

“We started building larger displays, and then one thing led to another and we had people calling up, saying hey I’ve got a train, can you come get it?” said Bob Rayle, conductor.

Bob Rayle has been working with model trains since he was young.

Today, he’s the conductor at the Model Trains Station in Taylors.

For 7 years, this place has been home to displays of all shapes and sizes.

Rayle says while they made some of them, surviving spouses of model train enthusiasts donated a lot of these.

“It’s too good to throw away, but what do you do with it? You can sell a train car, you can sell a little house, but the whole table, most of the tables we’ve got won’t fit in a bedroom,” Rayle said.

He says these displays take years to create, especially when you look at the attention to detail.

In each one you can see the people, cars, animals... everything is set to scale.

You can also try making your own display, as the kids area has cars and track too.

Rayle wants this to be a fun place for everyone.

“We’ve got something for every age,” he said.

The Model Trains Station is a few minutes outside of Greenville.

It costs ten dollars for adults, while seniors and children cost less depending on age.

