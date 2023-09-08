New plan between Aiken Tech, USC Aiken helps STEM students

Aiken, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - An extension of the partnership between Aiken Tech and USC Aiken was set in stone on Friday.

Leaders from both colleges met to sign a transfer agreement allowing credits to transfer from Aiken Tech to USC Aiken for students getting a degree in STEM-related fields.

According to USC Aiken, more than 60% of incoming students are majoring in the STEM field.

School leaders say this agreement is just one of many to come.

“The new partnership we celebrate today will facilitate a smooth transition for students moving from Aiken Tech to USA Aiken to pursue bachelor’s degrees in biology, chemistry, applied computer science, environmental earth systems, exercise, sports science, and psychology,” said Daniel J. Heimmermann, Chancellor of USC Aiken.

