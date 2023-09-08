Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

New plan between Aiken Tech, USC Aiken helps STEM students

A new partnership between USCA and Aiken Tech
A new partnership between USCA and Aiken Tech(WRDW)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Aiken, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - An extension of the partnership between Aiken Tech and USC Aiken was set in stone on Friday.

Leaders from both colleges met to sign a transfer agreement allowing credits to transfer from Aiken Tech to USC Aiken for students getting a degree in STEM-related fields.

MORE | VA to host suicide prevention events throughout September

According to USC Aiken, more than 60% of incoming students are majoring in the STEM field.

School leaders say this agreement is just one of many to come.

“The new partnership we celebrate today will facilitate a smooth transition for students moving from Aiken Tech to USA Aiken to pursue bachelor’s degrees in biology, chemistry, applied computer science, environmental earth systems, exercise, sports science, and psychology,” said Daniel J. Heimmermann, Chancellor of USC Aiken.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Fleming Street in Wrens after a deputy was involved in a shooting on...
Suspect shot, killed by Jefferson County deputy in Wrens
Crime scene tape
Shooting leaves 1 person dead in Augusta
Maj. Cecile Williams
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student
Robert Allen body-cam photo.
I-TEAM: Burke County DUI case disappears after sheriff steps in
Hail peppered the News 12 putting green on the afternoon of Sept. 7 , 2023.
Storm blows through region, bringing down hail, trees

Latest News

VA to host workshop on suicide prevention
VA to host suicide prevention events throughout September
Sen. Lindsey Graham addresses grand jury report that recommended he be indicted in the Georgia...
‘God help us all’: Sen. Graham addresses grand jury report recommending indictment
Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach
Waterspout spotted off coast of South Carolina
Man charged after hit-and-run kills 21-year-old pedestrian in Augusta