Name released for 63-year-old shot dead in Augusta

A male was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m., according to Coroner Mark Bowen.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Remembering the victims: Here’s who’s been killed in CSRA slaying surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The name was released Friday for a man who was discovered fatally shot the day before.

The victim was identified as Earl Johnson, 63 years old, who was homeless, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

At 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 1000 block of 14th Avenue to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

Upon arrival, deputies found Johnson, who’d been shot at least one time.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m., according to Bowen.

Investigators are treating this case as a homicide at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled.

The shooting happened not too far from where a teenager was shot earlier this week. The 16-year-old was stable as of Thursday.

The shooting comes amid a more than yearlong surge in crime across the CSRA that’s claimed more than 100 lives since mid-April 2022.

It’s affected communities large and small, but as the largest city in the CSRA, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

Authorities have blamed gangs for much of the problem.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

