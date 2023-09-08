Man charged after hit-and-run kills 21-year-old pedestrian in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old man is in jail after a deadly hit-and-run in Augusta on Mike Padgett Highway on Wednesday.

Zyionna Fields, 21, of the 200 block of Dudley Street, was struck by a southbound vehicle in the 3000 block of Mike Padgett Highway, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

On Sept. 7, at 10:43 a.m., a 1997 Ford F150 was located off Brown Road, and Johnathan Darnel Brown was identified as the driver.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division arrested Brown on the charges of felony homicide by vehicle and felony leaving the scene of an accident.

The accident was initially reported at 2:14 a.m., and Fields was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:54 a.m.

During the investigation, the vehicle that fled the scene was identified with the use of the agency’s Flock cameras.

