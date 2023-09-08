Major names listed in final Fulton County Trump grand jury report
Final special grand jury report recommended charges for 39 people, of which 19 were indicted by DA Fani Willis.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some of Georgia’s and the nation’s most prominent political officials and leaders are mentioned in the final Fulton County special grand jury report into former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election.
Named in the final report but not indicted by Fulton County Fani Willis were Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones; U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) ; former Georgia U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler; former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn; former Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn; and local attorney Lin Wood.
Besides Georgia, the special grand jury report also cites alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcomes in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.
Jones was a state senator from middle Georgia at the time Willis’ special grand jury was investigating, and was also running for lieutenant governor. Jones is one of several alleged “fake electors” who convened after the 2020 election at the state capitol and attempted to certify the state for Trump rather than Joe Biden, who actually won the state by less than 1 percent of the vote.
Jones had Trump’s full support during his bid to become lieutenant governor.
Perdue, a former U.S. senator himself, sought in 2022 to unseat incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the state’s Republican primary. Despite Trump’s endorsement and support, Perdue fell well short of his effort to resurrect his political career after losing to Democrat Jon Ossoff in 2020.
Loeffler has been shoring up the state’s GOP voting base through massive voter-registration drives. Loeffler has started a conservative voter registration and mobilization group called Greater Georgia.
Loeffler was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in December 2019 to fill the unexpired term of incumbent Johnny Isakson, who resigned for health reasons. She ran for election on her own in Georgia’s 2020 Senate special election, advancing to a Jan. 5 runoff with Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock in a race she would eventually lose.
Here is a full list of names and recommended charges by the special grand jury:
Criminal Solicitation
- Donald Trump
- Cleta Mitchell
- Rudy Guiliani
- Trevian Kutti
- Harrison Floyd
- Steven Lee
- Robert Cheeley
- Ray Smith
- Kurt Hilbert
- Alex Kaufman
- John Eastman
- Kenneth Chesebro
- David Shafer
- Joseph Brannan
- Vikki Consiglio
- Carolyn Fisher
- Burt Jones
- Gloria Godwin
- Mark Hennessy
- Mark Amick
- John Downey
- Cathleen Latham
- Brad Carver
- Shawn Still
- C.B. Yadav
Conspiracy to commit crime [State RICO]
- Rudy Guiliani
- John Eastman
- Kenneth Chesebro
- Donald Trump
- Cleta Mitchell
- Jenna Ellis
- Mark Meadows
- David Shafer
- Ray Smith
- Lin Wood
- Lindsey Graham
- Sidney Powell
- Robert Cheeley
- Michael Flynn
- William Ligon
- David Perdue
- Kelley Loeffler
- Cathleen Latham
- Misty Hampton
- Scott Hall
- Boris Epshteyn
- Jeff Clark
- Kurt Hilbert
- Steven Lee
- Trevian Kutti
- Harrison Floyd
- Alex Kaufman
- Joseph Brannan
- Vikki Consiglio
- Carolyn Fisher
- Burt Jones
- Gloria Godwin
- Mark Hennessy
- Mark Amick
- John Downey
- Brad Carver
- Shawn Still
- C.B. Yadav
Forgery
- Cleta Mitchell
- Robert Cheeley
- Ray Smith
- Kurt Hilbert
- Alex Kaufman
- John Eastman
- Kenneth Chesebro
- David Shafer
- Joseph Brannan
- Vikki Consiglio
- Carolyn Fisher
- Burt Jones
- Gloria Godwin
- Mark Hennessy
- Mark Amick
- John Downey
- Cathleen Latham
- Brad Carver
- Shawn Still
- C.B. Yadav
Computer crimes
- Cathy Latham
- Misty Hampton
- Scott Hall
Sidney Powell
False Official certificates or writings by officers or employees of state and political subdivisions
Donald Trump
Cleta Mitchell
False statements and writings, concealment of facts, and fraudulent documents
- Donald Trump
- Cleta Mitchell
- Rudy Guiliani
- David Perdue
- Jacki Pick
- Robert Cheeley
- William Ligon
- Ray Smith
- John Eastman
- Scott Hall
- Kurt Hilbert
- Alex Kaufman
- John Eastman
- Kenneth Chesebro
- David Shafer
- Joseph Brannan
- Vikki Consiglio
- Carolyn Fisher
- Burt Jones
- Gloria Godwin
- Mark Hennessy
- Mark Amick
- John Downey
- Cathleen Latham
- Brad Carver
- Shawn Still
- C.B. Yadav
Filing False Documents
- Rudy Guiliani
- Jacki Pick
- Robert Cheeley
- William Ligon
- Ray Smith
- John Eastman
- Scott Hall
- Cleta Mitchell
- Robert Cheeley
- Kurt Hilbert
- Alex Kaufman
- John Eastman
- Kenneth Chesebro
- David Shafer
- Joseph Brannan
- Vikki Consiglio
- Carolyn Fisher
- Burt Jones
- Gloria Godwin
- Mark Hennessy
- Mark Amick
- John Downey
- Cathleen Latham
- Brad Carver
- Shawn Still
- C.B. Yadav
Influencing Witnesses
- Donald Trump
- Cleta Mitchell
- Trevian Kutti
- Harrison Floyd
- Steven Lee
Interference with primaries and elections
- Cathy Latham
- Misty Hampton
- Scott Hall
- Sidney Powell
Tampering with, damaging, improper preparation of, or prevention of proper operating of voting machines or electronic ballot markers or tabulating machines
- Cathy Latham
- Misty Hampton
- Scott Hall
- Sidney Powell
Tampering with, damaging, or preventing of proper operation of direct recording electronic equipment or electronic ballot marker or tabulating machine or device
- Cathy Latham
- Misty Hampton
- Scott Hall
- Sidney Powell
Intentional interference with performance of election duties
- Donald Trump
- Rudy Guiliani
- Cleta Mitchell
Criminal solicitation to commit election fraud
- Donald Trump
- Cleta Mitchell
Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.