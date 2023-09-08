Major names listed in final Fulton County Trump grand jury report

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some of Georgia’s and the nation’s most prominent political officials and leaders are mentioned in the final Fulton County special grand jury report into former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election.

Named in the final report but not indicted by Fulton County Fani Willis were Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones; U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) ; former Georgia U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler; former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn; former Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn; and local attorney Lin Wood.

Besides Georgia, the special grand jury report also cites alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcomes in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.

Jones was a state senator from middle Georgia at the time Willis’ special grand jury was investigating, and was also running for lieutenant governor. Jones is one of several alleged “fake electors” who convened after the 2020 election at the state capitol and attempted to certify the state for Trump rather than Joe Biden, who actually won the state by less than 1 percent of the vote.

Jones had Trump’s full support during his bid to become lieutenant governor.

Perdue, a former U.S. senator himself, sought in 2022 to unseat incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the state’s Republican primary. Despite Trump’s endorsement and support, Perdue fell well short of his effort to resurrect his political career after losing to Democrat Jon Ossoff in 2020.

Loeffler has been shoring up the state’s GOP voting base through massive voter-registration drives. Loeffler has started a conservative voter registration and mobilization group called Greater Georgia.

Loeffler was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in December 2019 to fill the unexpired term of incumbent Johnny Isakson, who resigned for health reasons. She ran for election on her own in Georgia’s 2020 Senate special election, advancing to a Jan. 5 runoff with Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock in a race she would eventually lose.

Here is a full list of names and recommended charges by the special grand jury:

Criminal Solicitation

Donald Trump

Cleta Mitchell

Rudy Guiliani

Trevian Kutti

Harrison Floyd

Steven Lee

Robert Cheeley

Ray Smith

Kurt Hilbert

Alex Kaufman

John Eastman

Kenneth Chesebro

David Shafer

Joseph Brannan

Vikki Consiglio

Carolyn Fisher

Burt Jones

Gloria Godwin

Mark Hennessy

Mark Amick

John Downey

Cathleen Latham

Brad Carver

Shawn Still

C.B. Yadav

Conspiracy to commit crime [State RICO]

Rudy Guiliani

John Eastman

Kenneth Chesebro

Donald Trump

Cleta Mitchell

Jenna Ellis

Mark Meadows

David Shafer

Ray Smith

Lin Wood

Lindsey Graham

Sidney Powell

Robert Cheeley

Michael Flynn

William Ligon

David Perdue

Kelley Loeffler

Cathleen Latham

Misty Hampton

Scott Hall

Boris Epshteyn

Jeff Clark

Kurt Hilbert

Steven Lee

Trevian Kutti

Harrison Floyd

Alex Kaufman

Joseph Brannan

Vikki Consiglio

Carolyn Fisher

Burt Jones

Gloria Godwin

Mark Hennessy

Mark Amick

John Downey

Brad Carver

Shawn Still

C.B. Yadav

Forgery

Cleta Mitchell

Robert Cheeley

Ray Smith

Kurt Hilbert

Alex Kaufman

John Eastman

Kenneth Chesebro

David Shafer

Joseph Brannan

Vikki Consiglio

Carolyn Fisher

Burt Jones

Gloria Godwin

Mark Hennessy

Mark Amick

John Downey

Cathleen Latham

Brad Carver

Shawn Still

C.B. Yadav

Computer crimes

Cathy Latham

Misty Hampton

Scott Hall

Sidney Powell

False Official certificates or writings by officers or employees of state and political subdivisions

Donald Trump

Cleta Mitchell

False statements and writings, concealment of facts, and fraudulent documents

Donald Trump

Cleta Mitchell

Rudy Guiliani

David Perdue

Jacki Pick

Robert Cheeley

William Ligon

Ray Smith

John Eastman

Scott Hall

Kurt Hilbert

Alex Kaufman

John Eastman

Kenneth Chesebro

David Shafer

Joseph Brannan

Vikki Consiglio

Carolyn Fisher

Burt Jones

Gloria Godwin

Mark Hennessy

Mark Amick

John Downey

Cathleen Latham

Brad Carver

Shawn Still

C.B. Yadav

Filing False Documents

Rudy Guiliani

Jacki Pick

Robert Cheeley

William Ligon

Ray Smith

John Eastman

Scott Hall

Cleta Mitchell

Robert Cheeley

Kurt Hilbert

Alex Kaufman

John Eastman

Kenneth Chesebro

David Shafer

Joseph Brannan

Vikki Consiglio

Carolyn Fisher

Burt Jones

Gloria Godwin

Mark Hennessy

Mark Amick

John Downey

Cathleen Latham

Brad Carver

Shawn Still

C.B. Yadav

Influencing Witnesses

Donald Trump

Cleta Mitchell

Trevian Kutti

Harrison Floyd

Steven Lee

Interference with primaries and elections

Cathy Latham

Misty Hampton

Scott Hall

Sidney Powell

Tampering with, damaging, improper preparation of, or prevention of proper operating of voting machines or electronic ballot markers or tabulating machines

Cathy Latham

Misty Hampton

Scott Hall

Sidney Powell

Tampering with, damaging, or preventing of proper operation of direct recording electronic equipment or electronic ballot marker or tabulating machine or device

Cathy Latham

Misty Hampton

Scott Hall

Sidney Powell

Intentional interference with performance of election duties

Donald Trump

Rudy Guiliani

Cleta Mitchell

Criminal solicitation to commit election fraud

Donald Trump

Cleta Mitchell

