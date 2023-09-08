Grant Me Hope: Tayianna needs someone to ‘be my support’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Tayianna.

The 13-year-old has been in the foster system for 10 years now.

“I like to dance and read. I like to cook too. My favorite dish to cook a spaghetti,” she said. “If I want somebody to make me something I wanted, I wanna make sure that they made it out of love.”

When she’s outside with nature, it calms her.

“I like sitting in the grass and reading, and when I pick flowers, I’ll always have one in my hand,” she said. “I sit by a tree and read.”

With A’s and B’s in school, she wants to go to West Georgia University.

She wants to work in pediatric medicine because she likes helping people.

“I like helping the mothers and everything. When a new life comes into the world, I want them to know that they are safe,” she said.

“When I was younger, I used to go to, like, homeless shelters and donate food and clothing to people in need,” she said.

“Well, it made me better with me – like it made me get better, how I see the world and how I see myself,” she said.

To her, adoption means “you will always have a mom or a dad, like someone who can help me through it, be my support.”

To inquire about Tayianna, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

