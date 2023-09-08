Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Grant Me Hope: Tayianna needs someone to ‘be my support’

To Tayianna, adoption means “you will always have a mom or a dad, like someone who can help me through it, be my support.”
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Tayianna.

The 13-year-old has been in the foster system for 10 years now.

“I like to dance and read. I like to cook too. My favorite dish to cook a spaghetti,” she said. “If I want somebody to make me something I wanted, I wanna make sure that they made it out of love.”

When she’s outside with nature, it calms her.

“I like sitting in the grass and reading, and when I pick flowers, I’ll always have one in my hand,” she said. “I sit by a tree and read.”

With A’s and B’s in school, she wants to go to West Georgia University.

She wants to work in pediatric medicine because she likes helping people.

“I like helping the mothers and everything. When a new life comes into the world, I want them to know that they are safe,” she said.

“When I was younger, I used to go to, like, homeless shelters and donate food and clothing to people in need,” she said.

“Well, it made me better with me – like it made me get better, how I see the world and how I see myself,” she said.

To her, adoption means “you will always have a mom or a dad, like someone who can help me through it, be my support.”

To inquire about Tayianna, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Fleming Street in Wrens after a deputy was involved in a shooting on...
Suspect shot, killed by Jefferson County deputy in Wrens
Crime scene tape
Name released for 63-year-old shot dead in Augusta
Maj. Cecile Williams
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student
Robert Allen body-cam photo.
I-TEAM: Burke County DUI case disappears after sheriff steps in
Hail peppered the News 12 putting green on the afternoon of Sept. 7 , 2023.
Storm blows through region, bringing down hail, trees

Latest News

Domonique Murray, 37.
Mother indicted on murder charge after toddler drowns in Augusta
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
‘We didn’t ask for it’: Suspect dies in shootout with deputies on I-526, sheriff says
Augusta University President Brooks Keel to retire in 2024