Glenn Hills tops Josey for first win of the football season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Week four of the high school football season kicked off on Thursday night with a battle between two Augusta teams, Josey and Glenn Hills.

Both teams have battled adversity this season both on and off the field, but on Thursday their play on the field took center stage.

Glenn Hills set the tone from the jump by capitalizing on a Josey fumble in the red zone. The Spartans went down the field and got on the board first.

Josey responded in the second quarter with a touchdown of their own to tie the game at six heading into halftime.

In a defensive battle, the second half was all Glenn Hills. The Spartans went on to win 12-8, picking up their first win for the season.

Glenn Hills will be looking to make it two in a row next week when they hit the road to take on Washington County.

In week five of high school football, Josey will be staying in Augusta for a battle with the Westside Patriots.

