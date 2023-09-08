Georgia’s classic drawl is fading, according to new study

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s classic southern accent is in the midst of a transformation. In fact, it is nearly non-existent in many younger people. A new study puts the blame on Generation X.

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of Georgia were the first to identify the accent shift in Georgia. The study shows researchers observed the most notable change between the baby boomer generation (born 1943 to 1964) and Generation X (born 1965 to 1982) when the southern drawl fell off a cliff.

“We had been listening to hundreds of hours of speech recorded in Georgia and we noticed that older speakers often had a thick Southern drawl, while current college students didn’t,” said Margaret Renwick, associate professor in UGA’s Franklin College of Arts and Sciences department of linguistics and lead on the study. “We started asking, which generation of Georgians sounds the most Southern of all? We surmised that it was baby boomers, born around the mid-20th century. We were surprised to see how rapidly the Southern accent drops away starting with Gen X.”

The researchers noticed a big difference in the way older people in Georgia pronounced vowels in words like “prize” and “face.” The team found that older Georgians pronounced the word “prize” as prahz and “face” as fuh-eece, but the youngest speakers used prah-eez and fayce.

“Using transcribed audio, we can use a computer to estimate where you put your tongue in your mouth when you pronounce each vowel, which gives us a quantitative metric of accent,” said Lelia Glass, assistant professor in the School of Modern Languages at Georgia Tech.

Michael Adaba, who lives in Atlanta and grew up in Macon said he noticed people his age have less of a southern drawl than his parents.

“As more people are coming in here, we’re kind of gaining new knowledge and like new ways to say things. Particularly like how to pronounce or annunciate,” said Adaba. “I don’t think it’s bad to lose an accent. It’s more like everyone’s adapted to our new environment.”

Dwight Cass and his son Byron were visiting Atlanta from Charlotte, North Carolina. They say they’ve noticed the accent shift back home too.

“People move in from New York, California, Florida, everywhere. Now we speak about the same,” said Cass.

The co-author of the study said the demographics of the South changed in the years after World War II. More young people moved to the south, into big cities like Atlanta. The result is people in the South today have similar vowel patterns to people living in other parts of the country, like LA, Detroit, or even Boston.

The Georgia Tech / UGA study is published in the current issue of the journal Language Variation and Change.

It’s important to note the study used archived as well as new recordings of white speakers from Georgia. Since linguistic patterns differ from group to group, the research team plans to do the same study among Georgia’s black population next.

