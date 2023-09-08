Submit Photos/Videos
Ga. public universities award record total of degrees

Augusta University
Augusta University(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The overall number of degrees awarded by University System of Georgia institutions in Fiscal Year 2023 increased by 1% over the previous fiscal year, reaching a new all-time high of 75,228.

The number of degrees awarded has risen by 37.1% since USG joined the Complete College America program in 2011 and prioritized increasing degree completion in Georgia.

MORE | New plan between Aiken Tech, USC Aiken helps STEM students

Over the same period, system enrollment increased 5.2%, meaning the rate of awarding degrees continues to outpace enrollment.

Among the new data, USG graduate and professional degrees awarded rose to 24,505 – a 10.4% increase over the previous year. During that same period, USG undergraduates earned 50,723 degrees, a 3% decline over Fiscal Year 2022.

MORE | Historic house finds a new home 400 feet away in Augusta

USG officials say several initiatives have continued to help promote degree completion, including the Momentum Year program, which focuses on the first-year college experience. Other programs include those that use predictive analytics to more quickly alert advisors to lagging student performance and provide “degree roadmaps” to help students avoid spending time and money in courses that do not count toward their degree.

