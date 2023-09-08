Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia plan for low-THC oil runs into some opposition

More than 100 pharmacies have expressed interest in stocking low-THC oil in their pharmacies.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In June, the Georgia Board of Pharmacy approved a plan to allow independent pharmacies to sell low-THC oil. Independent pharmacies were expected to begin carrying the oil by the end of August or early September.

For Georgians eligible to treat their chronic illnesses with cannabis oil, they say this could be a game changer.

IN THE CSRA:

More than 100 pharmacies have expressed interest in stocking low-THC oil in their pharmacies.

Kevin Sabet, the co-founder of Safe Approaches to Marijuana wrote a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp to urge him not to approve the board’s decision, citing research about health concerns and the potential for abuse.

MORE | S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’

“We’re hoping the Governor steps in and uses his power to not allow independent pharmacies to sell these oils. I’m worried this will send a dangerous precedent, what is to stop someone else from appealing to the Board of Pharmacy to say, ‘Hey, I have some new formulation I just made in my basement and 20 people swear by it.’,” said Sabet.

We reached out to the governor’s team to see where he stands on the issue, but we did not hear back.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Fleming Street in Wrens after a deputy was involved in a shooting on...
Suspect shot, killed by Jefferson County deputy in Wrens
Crime scene tape
Name released for 63-year-old shot dead in Augusta
Maj. Cecile Williams
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student
Robert Allen body-cam photo.
I-TEAM: Burke County DUI case disappears after sheriff steps in
Hail peppered the News 12 putting green on the afternoon of Sept. 7 , 2023.
Storm blows through region, bringing down hail, trees

Latest News

Leaders from both colleges met to sign a transfer agreement allowing credits to transfer from...
New plan between Aiken Tech, USC Aiken helps STEM students
Crime scene tape
Name released for 63-year-old shot dead in Augusta
Brooks Keel
Augusta University President Brooks Keel to retire in 2024
Augusta University
Ga. public universities award record total of degrees