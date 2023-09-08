Georgia plan for low-THC oil runs into some opposition

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In June, the Georgia Board of Pharmacy approved a plan to allow independent pharmacies to sell low-THC oil. Independent pharmacies were expected to begin carrying the oil by the end of August or early September.

For Georgians eligible to treat their chronic illnesses with cannabis oil, they say this could be a game changer.

IN THE CSRA:

medical marijuana dispensary is coming to Columbia County , near Academy Sports & Outdoors at 4218 Washington Road. It will be among six operated in Georgia by Trulieve.

More than 100 pharmacies have expressed interest in stocking low-THC oil in their pharmacies.

Kevin Sabet, the co-founder of Safe Approaches to Marijuana wrote a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp to urge him not to approve the board’s decision, citing research about health concerns and the potential for abuse.

“We’re hoping the Governor steps in and uses his power to not allow independent pharmacies to sell these oils. I’m worried this will send a dangerous precedent, what is to stop someone else from appealing to the Board of Pharmacy to say, ‘Hey, I have some new formulation I just made in my basement and 20 people swear by it.’,” said Sabet.

We reached out to the governor’s team to see where he stands on the issue, but we did not hear back.

