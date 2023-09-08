Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Seasonal highs with isolated to scattered storm chances today through Sunday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The front will stall near the CSRA Friday. Morning lows will be near 70 and afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated storms are possible but most of the CSRA looks to stay dry. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Saturday morning lows will drop to the mid and upper 60s. Mostly dry Saturday morning, but scattered storms are expected to develop in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will stay in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the southeast - generally less than 10 mph.

Sunday morning lows will be down in the mid to upper 60s. Drier day expected Sunday - but a few isolated afternoon storms will remain possible. Highs Sunday will stay comfortable in the mid-80s.

Next week looks to remain seasonal with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s. A few isolated afternoon storms are possible Monday through Thursday next week. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

