Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Mostly dry evening - but higher storm chances again Saturday. Low severe and flood risk Saturday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few isolated storms are possible, but most of the CSRA looks to stay dry this evening into tonight. Overnight lows will drop to the mid and upper 60s by early Saturday. Winds will be light overnight out of the southeast.

With a stalled front and closed upper level low over the region Saturday - storms will be possible - mainly in the afternoon - but a few morning showers can’t be ruled out. There is a low severe and flood risk across the CSRA Saturday. Stay weather aware for outdoor plans. Afternoon highs will stay in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the southeast - generally less than 10 mph.

Strong winds will be possible with storms Saturday - stay weather aware!
Strong winds will be possible with storms Saturday - stay weather aware!(WRDW)

Sunday morning lows will be down in the mid to upper 60s. Isolated to widely scattered afternoon storms will remain possible Sunday. Highs Sunday will stay comfortable in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the southeast generally less than 10 mph.

Next week looks to remain seasonal with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s. We look to stay mostly dry Monday and Tuesday next week but higher storm chances expected again Wednesday into Thursday. A stronger cold front will move through late next week and bring us below average temperatures again. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Stay up to date with the WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

