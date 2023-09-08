Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Biden administration looks towards loosening marijuana restrictions

The Albert Lea City Council will be voting on expanding ‘no smoking’ to cannabis products at...
The Albert Lea City Council will be voting on expanding ‘no smoking’ to cannabis products at city parks and other public areas.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Ashonti Ford
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Health and Human Services officials now recommend the DEA lower cannabis restrictions and reclassify how harmful the drug is.

Reclassifying it would be a major change in drug policy, but the DEA has the final say on reclassifications.

“The health and human services department is asking the drug enforcement administration to reconsider how marijuana is classified .. adding that the DEA needs to ease up on cannabis restrictions … which are currently ranked in the same risk class as heroin, LSD and ecstasy.”

The National Cannabis roundtable’s director of policy, David Mangone, said the state and federal government are at odds.

“What we’ve created is a very significant amount of conflict between the federal government’s position on cannabis and where the states have evolved and developed,” Mangone said. “There’s a group of senators and congressman called the Shafer commission – put in place by President Nixon – this commission recommended cannabis not be classified on any of the drug schedules at all. This was ignored by Nixon and started the modern war on drugs.”

As of now, marijuana is a schedule 1 drug, meaning a high potential of abuse and no medical use. Federal convictions for selling marijuana can carry up to a lifetime prison sentence.

Marijuana consumption has changed over the years, according to the group Smart Approaches to Marijuana.

“Todays marijuana is not your Woodstock weed,” said Kevin Sabet, CEO and President for Smart Approaches to Marijuana. “It’s much more addictive than in the past.”

However, Sabet also said he thinks reclassifying cannabis from schedule 1 to schedule 3 is a slippery slope.

“The term marijuana is thousands and thousands of products – any product containing THC – unless those products are approved by the food and drug administration, I don’t see how they can become a schedule 3 drug.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Fleming Street in Wrens after a deputy was involved in a shooting on...
Suspect shot, killed by Jefferson County deputy in Wrens
Crime scene tape
Shooting leaves 1 male victim dead in Augusta
Maj. Cecile Williams
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student
Robert Allen body-cam photo.
I-TEAM: Burke County DUI case disappears after sheriff steps in
Hail peppered the News 12 putting green on the afternoon of Sept. 7 , 2023.
Storm blows through region, bringing down hail, trees

Latest News

Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive hornet nest is gone, but concerns linger in 2-state region
Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa, Arizona.
Man accused of killing manager at CVS Pharmacy: ‘I bet he ain’t talking no more’
FILE - Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation...
The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes
Although a yellow-legged hornet nest near Savannah was eradicated, beekeepers are watching out...
Beekeepers in region brace for threat of invasive hornet