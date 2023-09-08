Augusta University President Brooks Keel to retire in 2024

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, Ph.D., announced he will retire next summer after the 2023-24 academic year.

Keel will retire after more than 14 years in the University System of Georgia, serving as president of Georgia Southern University before moving to Augusta. Keel has been president of Augusta University since July 2015.

“Serving as the president of Augusta University has been the capstone of my career and one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Keel. “The decision to leave as so many wonderful things are happening at Augusta University is bittersweet, but I have always wanted to end my career on a high note, at a point when First Lady Tammie Schalue and I can most enjoy the next chapter of our lives together.”

More than 18,000 students have graduated from Augusta University during his presidency.

“President Keel’s lasting legacy of service and leadership will impact Augusta University and its campus community for years to come,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue said.

Keel said: “Since the day I set foot on campus, I have been so proud of the academic achievements, community engagement and career success of our students and alumni, who are the real reason we all do this job.”

Keel oversaw the completion of a partnership with Wellstar Health System to create Wellstar MCG Health.

“Over the coming months, I will continue to work with Chancellor Perdue and the Board of Regents to ensure a smooth administrative transition next summer. We still have much work to do, and so many more things yet to accomplish, and I remain enthusiastic for a very bright future at Augusta University,” he said.

