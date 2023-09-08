Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

ARC faces East Laurens tonight to honor deaths of 2 athletes

ARC football
ARC football(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight the Academy of Richmond County’s football team faces off against East Laurens in honor of the loss of two former athletes earlier this week.

On Friday, East Laurens Athletics stated that over the holiday weekend, they lost a Former Falcon multi-sport athlete, Juwon Edmond.

MORE | ‘One big family’: Community supports Greenbrier student

ARC lost their former teammate Se’Vonn Small, a sophomore, who died after drowning this week at Clarks Hill Lake.

East Laurens coaches and athletes will be wearing two different decals in remembrance of both of these young men.

ARC faces East Laurens tonight in honor of 2 athlete deaths
ARC faces East Laurens tonight in honor of 2 athlete deaths(Contributed)

Before the game, there will be a moment of silence in their honor.

MORE | Passion for youth football brings Augusta teams together

Last night, ARC all took a moment of silence following a balloon release for Small.

‘Strong’ is the phrase his Coach Keenan Grissett uses to describe how he and the entire football team are dealing with their loss.

He also says Se’Vonn was looking forward to getting back out on the field and wearing his number 43.

Tonight’s game is at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Fleming Street in Wrens after a deputy was involved in a shooting on...
Suspect shot, killed by Jefferson County deputy in Wrens
Crime scene tape
Shooting leaves 1 person dead in Augusta
Maj. Cecile Williams
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student
Robert Allen body-cam photo.
I-TEAM: Burke County DUI case disappears after sheriff steps in
Hail peppered the News 12 putting green on the afternoon of Sept. 7 , 2023.
Storm blows through region, bringing down hail, trees

Latest News

News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Sept. 8
Passion for youth football brings Augusta teams together
Glenn Hills tops Josey for first win of the football season
Columbia County event highlights growth and goals