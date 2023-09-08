ARC faces East Laurens tonight to honor deaths of 2 athletes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight the Academy of Richmond County’s football team faces off against East Laurens in honor of the loss of two former athletes earlier this week.

On Friday, East Laurens Athletics stated that over the holiday weekend, they lost a Former Falcon multi-sport athlete, Juwon Edmond.

ARC lost their former teammate Se’Vonn Small, a sophomore, who died after drowning this week at Clarks Hill Lake.

East Laurens coaches and athletes will be wearing two different decals in remembrance of both of these young men.

ARC faces East Laurens tonight in honor of 2 athlete deaths (Contributed)

Before the game, there will be a moment of silence in their honor.

Last night, ARC all took a moment of silence following a balloon release for Small.

‘Strong’ is the phrase his Coach Keenan Grissett uses to describe how he and the entire football team are dealing with their loss.

He also says Se’Vonn was looking forward to getting back out on the field and wearing his number 43.

Tonight’s game is at 7:30 p.m.

