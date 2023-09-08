17-year-old caught in Myrtle Beach after slaying of Augusta teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old was taken into custody in Myrtle Beach in connection to the July murder of a 15-year-old in Augusta.

On Sept. 8 at 2:50 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force that Dontavious Shareef Smith of Augusta was taken into custody.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant on Smith for murder after the July 12 shooting death at 518 Aiken Street.

According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, Jabari Webb of the 1700 block of Walker Street was shot at least once and transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

Jabari Webb, 15. (WRDW)

Webb was pronounced dead at 1:02 a.m., according to Bowen.

According to officials, a second male was treated at the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Family friends of Jabari said he left their house around 11 p.m. and was supposed to be back later that night.

Family friends described the teenager as being very loving and had so much life left to live.

“He has been there through everything that I was going through,” said Webb’s girlfriend.

He passed away just before his 16th birthday on July 25.

