Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Waynesboro missing 17-year-old may be in Augusta, Hephzibah; 1 year later

Ja’Maijh Turner
Ja’Maijh Turner(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 17-year-old, who may be nearby after missing for over a year, according to authorities.

On Thursday, officials say that Ja’Maijh Turner, 17, maybe in the Hephzibah or Augusta areas and also may have been assisted with transportation.

MORE | Can you help deputies find this missing Harlem woman?

Turner was last seen on Sept. 3, 2022 on Briarwood Court.

She is described as five feet four inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has red and black braids, according to the police department.

Anyone with information regarding her or her location is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8022 or 706-554-8029. Callers may remain anonymous.

The police department reminds that any person who knowingly and willfully encourages, causes, abets, connives, or aids a minor in committing a delinquent act can and will face criminal charges, department officials state.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicles outside a convenience store that was shot up by...
Hit-and-run kills 21-year-old pedestrian on Mike Padgett Highway
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County inmate dies after being rushed to hospital
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Augusta
Sign at Clarks Hill Lake near where 16-year-old drowned.
Pray for drowned player’s mom, ARC football coach urges
Janet Casteel
Can you help deputies find this missing Harlem woman?

Latest News

Candidate, Former Chief Deputy running for Burke Co. Sheriff
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Sept. 7
Former Burke Co. Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard
Former Burke Co. Chief Deputy to announce sheriff candidacy campaign
Felon or visionary: Should Riverwalk be named for Ed McIntyre?