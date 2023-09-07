Waynesboro missing 17-year-old may be in Augusta, Hephzibah; 1 year later

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 17-year-old, who may be nearby after missing for over a year, according to authorities.

On Thursday, officials say that Ja’Maijh Turner, 17, maybe in the Hephzibah or Augusta areas and also may have been assisted with transportation.

Turner was last seen on Sept. 3, 2022 on Briarwood Court.

She is described as five feet four inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has red and black braids, according to the police department.

Anyone with information regarding her or her location is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8022 or 706-554-8029. Callers may remain anonymous.

The police department reminds that any person who knowingly and willfully encourages, causes, abets, connives, or aids a minor in committing a delinquent act can and will face criminal charges, department officials state.

