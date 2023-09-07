Submit Photos/Videos
Suspects charged in Orangeburg Co. deadly Easter shooting

By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are facing charges after a drive-by shooting that left a Denmark teen dead and another injured on Easter Sunday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Drevon Owens, 19, of Bamberg and Levern Glover, 18, of Williston, were charged following the deadly drive-by shooting outside the Southern Lodge Hotel on St. Matthews Road.

Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Dantavious Dowling was identified as the victim.

Deputies say another suspect is being held on charges in another state and will eventually be brought back to South Carolina to face charges in Orangeburg County.

“This is truly mindboggling as to why someone would commit such a senseless act,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said. “You know we are going to find you. We will not give up until you are brought to justice to face your crimes.”

According to investigators, just before noon, gunfire was seen coming from a red car that drove through the parking lot.

Glover is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Owens is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and criminal conspiracy, according to the agency.

“He was a good kid,” Betty Jean Hightower, Dowling’s mom said in April. “He didn’t deserve what happened to him, and he’s going to be truly, truly missed by everyone. He was a loving person. He didn’t bother nobody. He didn’t deserve what happened to him. I’m going to say it like that. It took a whole part of my heart from me.”

