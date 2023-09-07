Shooting leaves 1 person dead in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a male dead Thursday afternoon in Augusta.

At 12:30 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 1000 block of 14th Avenue to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male who appeared to have been shot at least one time.

The unidentified male was taken to a hospital, where he would later succumb to his injury.

Investigators have responded to the scene and are treating this case as a homicide at this time.

The shooting happened not too far from where a teenager was shot earlier this week . The 16-year-old was stable as of Thursday.

The shooting comes amid a more than yearlong surge in crime across the CSRA that’s claimed more than 100 lives since mid-April 2022.

It’s affected communities large and small, but as the largest city in the CSRA, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

Authorities have blamed gangs for much of the problem.

