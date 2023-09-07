Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Shooting leaves 1 person dead in Augusta

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: Here’s who’s been killed in CSRA slaying surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a male dead Thursday afternoon in Augusta.

At 12:30 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 1000 block of 14th Avenue to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male who appeared to have been shot at least one time.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The unidentified male was taken to a hospital, where he would later succumb to his injury.

Investigators have responded to the scene and are treating this case as a homicide at this time.

The shooting happened not too far from where a teenager was shot earlier this week. The 16-year-old was stable as of Thursday.

The shooting comes amid a more than yearlong surge in crime across the CSRA that’s claimed more than 100 lives since mid-April 2022.

It’s affected communities large and small, but as the largest city in the CSRA, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

Authorities have blamed gangs for much of the problem.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County inmate dies after being rushed to hospital
Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicles outside a convenience store that was shot up by...
Hit-and-run kills 21-year-old pedestrian on Mike Padgett Highway
Jaylavin Fulmer
Man fired gun in Jeep, hit teen running past, deputies say
Sign at Clarks Hill Lake near where 16-year-old drowned.
Pray for drowned player’s mom, ARC football coach urges
Maj. Cecile Williams
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student

Latest News

Hail peppered the News 12 putting green on the afternoon of Sept. 7 , 2023.
Hail tumbles across Augusta region; limbs block I-20 near Grovetown
As a thunderstorm blew into Augusta on Thursday afternoon, the hail came tumbling down on the...
See the hail come tumblimng down at News 12
Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Event tonight to highlight Columbia County growth and goals
Maj. Cecile Williams
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student